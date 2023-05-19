Notice - STEER TECHNOLOGIES INC. (FORMERLY FACEDRIVE INC.), SAYANTHAN NAVARATNAM, SUMAN PUSHPARAJAH, AND JUNAID RAZVI, File No. 2023-10
19 May, 2023, 14:50 ET
TORONTO, May 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Following a hearing held today, the Tribunal issued an Order in the above- named matter approving the Settlement Agreement reached between Staff of the Commission and Steer Technologies Inc., Sayanthan Navaratnam, Suman Pushparajah, and Junaid Razvi.
A copy of the Order dated May 19, 2023 and Settlement Agreement dated May 2, 2023 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
