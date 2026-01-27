Notice - SLC HOLDINGS INC. and STRACON GROUP HOLDING INC. and ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION, File No. 2026-6

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing to consider the application filed by SLC Holdings Inc. dated January 22, 2026, requesting an order that all trading in securities of Stracon Group Holding Inc., shall not commence, or shall immediately cease, unless and until the amalgamation between Stracon Canada and Stracon Holdings S.A. has been completed, and other related relief related to the amalgamation.

A first case management hearing will be held on January 27, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. by videoconference.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated January 27, 2026, and Application dated January 22, 2026, are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca.

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "View by Zoom" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]