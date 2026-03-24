Notice - SLC HOLDINGS INC. and STRACON GROUP HOLDING INC. and ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION, File No. 2026-6
News provided byOntario Securities Commission
Mar 24, 2026, 13:47 ET
TORONTO, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons for Decision in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Reasons for Decision dated March 23, 2026 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
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