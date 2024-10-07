Notice - PHEMEX LIMITED and PHEMEX TECHNOLOGY PTE. LTD., File No. 2023-22
Oct 07, 2024, 15:52 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The previously scheduled hearing days of October 8, 9 and 10, 2024 will not be used for the merits hearing in the above-named matter. The merits hearing will continue on December 5, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. The hearing will be held at the offices of the Tribunal at 20 Queen Street West, 17th floor, Toronto.
Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
