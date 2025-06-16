Notice - PHEMEX LIMITED and PHEMEX TECHNOLOGY PTE. LTD., File No. 2023-22
News provided byOntario Securities Commission
Jun 16, 2025, 11:46 ET
TORONTO, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons and Decision and an Order in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Reasons and Decision and Order both dated June 13, 2025 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
