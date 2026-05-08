Notice - PETER MICHAEL DEEB and CANADIAN INVESTMENT REGULATORY ORGANIZATION and ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION, File No. 2026-10

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Ontario Securities Commission

May 08, 2026, 11:15 ET

TORONTO, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - A hearing in the above-named matter is scheduled to be heard on May 8, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. by videoconference.

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "View by Zoom" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

Registrar
Capital Markets Tribunal

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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

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