Notice - PETER MICHAEL DEEB and CANADIAN INVESTMENT REGULATORY ORGANIZATION and ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION, File No. 2026-10
News provided byOntario Securities Commission
May 08, 2026, 11:15 ET
TORONTO, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - A hearing in the above-named matter is scheduled to be heard on May 8, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. by videoconference.
Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "View by Zoom" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.
Registrar
Capital Markets Tribunal
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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
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