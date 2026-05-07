Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and SPONSORSONE BRANDS INC., GARY BARTHOLOMEW, MYLES BARTHOLOMEW, WESTCAN ENERGY LTD., and JOHN CAMERON CUNNINGHAM, File No. 2026-16

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Ontario Securities Commission

May 07, 2026, 12:10 ET

TORONTO, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter.

A copy of the Order dated May 7, 2026, is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

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Capital Markets Tribunal

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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

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