Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and RON CARTER HEW, File No. 2025-19

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing on September 17, 2025 setting the matter down to be heard on October 2, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as the hearing can be held in the above-named matter.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated September 17, 2025 and Application for Enforcement Proceeding dated September 16, 2025 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "View by Zoom" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]