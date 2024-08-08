Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and ROBERT GEORGE FREEMAN, File No. 2024-12

Ontario Securities Commission

Aug 08, 2024, 17:33 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter. 

A copy of the Order dated August 8, 2024 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca.

