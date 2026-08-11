Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and CRAIG DUNKERLEY, BGRE CAPITAL CORPORATION, BG WEALTH GROUP INC., BG WEALTH GROUP GROWTH FUND LP AND BG WEALTH GP INC., File No. 2026-30

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Ontario Securities Commission

Aug 11, 2026, 12:09 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter. 

A copy of the Order dated August 11, 2026 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca.

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Capital Markets Tribunal

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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

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