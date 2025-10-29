Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and RADHAKRISHNA NAMBURI, File No. 2025-24

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter. 

A copy of the Order dated October 29, 2025, is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission

