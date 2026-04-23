Capital Markets Tribunal announces appointment of new Adjudicator

TORONTO, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - The Capital Markets Tribunal announces the appointment of Jim Doris to the Tribunal, for a two-year term, effective April 2, 2026.

Jim is an experienced litigator handling complex commercial disputes. He is a founding partner of Tyr LLP, a litigation boutique law firm. Prior to founding Tyr LLP in 2019, he was a senior litigation partner at Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP, where he practised for over 25 years. His practice has focused on corporate/commercial litigation, including regulatory and civil securities-related litigation, shareholder disputes, and director and officer liability. He has considerable expertise in litigation related to mergers and acquisitions and has repeatedly been recognized as a leading litigation lawyer in several areas of practice. He has appeared as counsel before all levels of court in Ontario, the Supreme Court of Canada and various other courts and tribunals across the country. He is a former member of the Board of Directors of The Advocates' Society, a frequent lecturer and advocacy skills trainer, and a former member of the Securities Proceeding Advisory Committee of the Ontario Securities Commission.

"I am delighted to welcome Jim to the Tribunal," said Tim Moseley, Chief Adjudicator. "With his skills, experience and expertise, Jim is an excellent addition to our roster of highly capable Adjudicators."

The Capital Markets Tribunal is an independent division of the OSC that is assigned the power to conduct hearings under the Ontario Securities Act and the Commodity Futures Act and to independently determine all questions of fact or law in any proceeding before it under those Acts.

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

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