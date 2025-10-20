Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and NAYEEM ALLI, File No. 2025-26

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing on October 20, 2025 setting the matter down to be heard on November 4, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the hearing can be held in the above-named matter.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated October 20, 2025 and Application for Enforcement Proceeding dated October 17, 2025 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "View by Zoom" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]