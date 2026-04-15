Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and LIQUIDNET CANADA INC., File No. 2026-15
News provided byOntario Securities Commission
Apr 15, 2026, 16:19 ET
TORONTO, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Following a hearing held today, the Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter approving the Settlement Agreement reached between the Commission and Liquidnet Canada Inc.
A copy of the Order dated April 15, 2026, Settlement Agreement dated April 8, 2026, and Oral Reasons for Approval of a Settlement dated April 15, 2026, are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
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