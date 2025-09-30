Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and DANIEL ST-JEAN, 7120761 CANADA INC., 8795436 CANADA INC., and AETOS GREEN ENERGY DSJ INC., File No. 2025-15
Sep 30, 2025, 12:48 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Order dated September 30, 2025 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca.
