Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and ADAM JOSEPH ARQUETTE and ARQUETTE INSURANCE AND WEALTH MANAGEMENT, File No. 2025-28

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing on October 30, 2025 setting the matter down to be heard on November 10, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. to consider whether the Capital Markets Tribunal should grant the application filed by the Commission to extend the temporary order issued by the Commission on October 27, 2025.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated October 30, 2025, Application dated October 29, 2025 and Temporary Order dated October 27, 2025 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca.

