Notice - OASIS WORLD TRADING INC., ZHEN (STEVEN) PANG, and RIKESH MODI, File No. 2023-38

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The merits hearing date of October 10, 2025 in the above-named matter scheduled to commence at 9:00 a.m. will instead commence at 9:30 a.m.

The hearing will be held at the offices of the Tribunal at 20 Queen Street West, 17th floor, Toronto.

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]