Notice - OASIS WORLD TRADING INC., ZHEN (STEVEN) PANG, and RIKESH MODI, File No. 2023-38

TORONTO, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - The previously scheduled days of June 3 and June 4, 2025 will not be used for the merits hearing in the above-named matter. The merits hearing will continue on June 5, 6, 9, 10 and 11, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. on each day.

The hearing will be held at the offices of the Tribunal at 20 Queen Street West, 17th floor, Toronto.

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "View by Zoom" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

