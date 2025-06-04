Notice - OASIS WORLD TRADING INC., ZHEN (STEVEN) PANG, and RIKESH MODI, File No. 2023-38
Ontario Securities Commission
Jun 04, 2025, 12:32 ET
TORONTO, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Order dated June 4, 2025 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
