Notice - NVEST CANADA INC., GX TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC., SHORUPAN PIRAKASPATHY and WARREN CARSON, File No. 2023-1
02 Oct, 2023, 12:10 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice that the merits hearing in the above-named matter scheduled to be heard on October 27, 2023 and November 6 and 7, 2023 at 20 Queen Street West, 17th Floor, Toronto, Ontario will instead proceed by videoconference.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article