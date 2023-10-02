Notice - NVEST CANADA INC., GX TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC., SHORUPAN PIRAKASPATHY and WARREN CARSON, File No. 2023-1

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice that the merits hearing in the above-named matter scheduled to be heard on October 27, 2023 and November 6 and 7, 2023 at 20 Queen Street West, 17th Floor, Toronto, Ontario will instead proceed by videoconference.

