Notice - NVEST CANADA INC., GX TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC., SHORUPAN PIRAKASPATHY and WARREN CARSON, File No. 2023-1
31 Oct, 2023, 15:39 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice that the merits hearing in the above-named matter scheduled to heard on November 7, 2023 will not proceed as scheduled.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article