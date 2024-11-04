Notice - NVEST CANADA INC., GX TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC., SHORUPAN PIRAKASPATHY and WARREN CARSON, File No. 2023-1
Nov 04, 2024, 12:47 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons and Decision and an Order in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Reasons and Decision and Order both dated November 1, 2024 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
