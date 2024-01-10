Notice - NOVA TECH LTD and CYNTHIA PETION, File No. 2023-20
Ontario Securities Commission
10 Jan, 2024, 15:11 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons and Decision in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Reasons and Decision dated January 9, 2024 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
