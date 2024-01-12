Notice - NICHOLAS AGAR and PAUL UNGERMAN, File No. 2024-1
Jan 12, 2024, 15:42 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing for a hearing to consider whether it is in the public interest to approve a settlement agreement entered into by Staff of the Commission, Nicholas Agar and Paul Ungerman in the above-named matter.
The hearing will be held on January 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated January 12, 2024 and Statement of Allegations dated January 10, 2024 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article