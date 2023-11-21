Notice - MUGHAL ASSET MANAGEMENT CORPORATION, LENDLE CORPORATION and USMAN ASIF, File No. 2022-15
Ontario Securities Commission
21 Nov, 2023, 12:08 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice that an attendance in the above-named matter is scheduled to be heard on November 28, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
