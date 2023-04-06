Notice - MUGHAL ASSET MANAGEMENT CORPORATION, LENDLE CORPORATION and USMAN ASIF, File No. 2022-15
Apr 06, 2023, 12:52 ET
TORONTO, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice the merits hearing dates of April 27 and May 5, 2023 in the above-named matter will not proceed as scheduled. The merits hearing will proceed as scheduled on April 24, 25 and 26 and May 1, 2 and 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. on each day.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article