Notice - MITHAQ CANADA INC. and AIMIA INC., File No. 2023-28
24 Nov, 2023, 11:19 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - An attendance in the above-named matter is scheduled to be heard on November 28, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. by videoconference.
Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
