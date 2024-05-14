Notice - MANTICORE LABS OÜ (o/a COINFIELD) AND MANTICORE LABS INC., File No. 2023-24
May 14, 2024, 15:15 ET
TORONTO, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The merits hearing in the above-named matter scheduled to be heard on May 23, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. will instead be heard on June 12, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. by videoconference.
Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
