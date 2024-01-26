Notice - MANTICORE LABS OÜ (o/a COINFIELD) AND MANTICORE LABS INC., File No. 2023-24

News provided by

Ontario Securities Commission

Jan 26, 2024, 11:40 ET

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter.

A copy of the Order dated January 26, 2024 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

Organization Profile

Ontario Securities Commission