Notice - LESZEK DZIADECKI and CANADIAN INVESTMENT REGULATORY ORGANIZATION and ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION, File No. 2024-4
Ontario Securities Commission
Jun 12, 2024, 11:22 ET
TORONTO, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Order dated June 12, 2024 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
