NOTICE - LESZEK DZIADECKI and CANADIAN INVESTMENT REGULATORY ORGANIZATION and ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION, File No. 2024-4

Ontario Securities Commission

Jul 29, 2024, 17:43 ET

TORONTO, July 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The previously scheduled day of July 30, 2024 will not be used for the hearing of the application in the above-named matter. 

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission

