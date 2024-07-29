NOTICE - LESZEK DZIADECKI and CANADIAN INVESTMENT REGULATORY ORGANIZATION and ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION, File No. 2024-4
Ontario Securities Commission
Jul 29, 2024, 17:43 ET
TORONTO, July 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The previously scheduled day of July 30, 2024 will not be used for the hearing of the application in the above-named matter.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
