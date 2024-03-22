Notice - LESZEK DZIADECKI and CANADIAN INVESTMENT REGULATORY ORGANIZATION AND ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION, File No. 2024-4

TORONTO, March 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing to consider the application dated February 29, 2024 made by Leszek Dziadecki to review a decision of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization dated January 30, 2024.

A first case management hearing will be held on April 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. by videoconference.

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated March 22, 2024 and the Application for Review dated February 29, 2024 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

