Notice - KATANGA MINING LIMITED and ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION, File No. 2024-16
News provided byOntario Securities Commission
Mar 14, 2025, 16:03 ET
TORONTO, March 14, 2025 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Order dated March 14, 2025, Reasons for Decision dated March 3, 2025, Confidential Order dated February 14, 2025 and Confidential Order dated January 16, 2025 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
Subscribe to notices and other alerts from the Capital Markets Tribunal:
https://www.capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/news/subscribe
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article