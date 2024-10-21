Notice - KALLO INC., JOHN CECIL and SAMUEL PYO, File No. 2023-12
News provided byOntario Securities Commission
Oct 21, 2024, 14:56 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - A confidential conference in the above-named matter is scheduled to be heard on October 23, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
Subscribe to notices and other alerts from the Capital Markets Tribunal:
https://www.capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/news/subscribe
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article