Notice - KALLO INC., JOHN CECIL and SAMUEL PYO, File No. 2023-12

TORONTO, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The Moving Party, the Ontario Securities Commission withdraws the Motion dated January 17, 2024, in the above-named matter.

A copy of the Notice of Withdrawal dated April 25, 2024, is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected], For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]