Notice - KALLO INC., JOHN CECIL and SAMUEL PYO, File No. 2023-12
Apr 25, 2024, 14:30 ET
TORONTO, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The Moving Party, the Ontario Securities Commission withdraws the Motion dated January 17, 2024, in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Notice of Withdrawal dated April 25, 2024, is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free)
