Notice - KALLO INC., JOHN CECIL and SAMUEL PYO, File No. 2023-12

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The scheduled merits hearing dates of October 9 and 10, 2024 in the above-named matter will proceed by videoconference starting at 8:00 a.m. on each day.

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

Subscribe to notices and other alerts from the Capital Markets Tribunal:

https://www.capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/news/subscribe

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]