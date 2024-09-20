Notice - KALLO INC., JOHN CECIL and SAMUEL PYO, File No. 2023-12
Sep 20, 2024, 16:20 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The scheduled merits hearing dates of October 9 and 10, 2024 in the above-named matter will proceed by videoconference starting at 8:00 a.m. on each day.
Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
