Notice - KALLO INC., JOHN CECIL and SAMUEL PYO, File No. 2023-12

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing for a hearing to consider whether it is in the public interest to approve a Settlement Agreement entered into by the Commission and Kallo Inc., John Cecil and, Samuel Pyo in the above-named matter.

The hearing will be held on December 11, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. at the offices of the Tribunal at 20 Queen Street West, 17th floor, Toronto. Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "View by Zoom" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated December 3, 2024 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]