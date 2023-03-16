Notice - JIUBIN FENG and CIM INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC., File No. 2021-27
Ontario Securities Commission
Mar 16, 2023, 13:15 ET
TORONTO, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons and Decision in the above named matter.
A copy of the Reasons and Decision dated March 15, 2023 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
