Notice - JIUBIN FENG and CIM INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC., File No. 2021-27
Apr 04, 2023, 12:04 ET
TORONTO, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice that an attendance in the above-named matter is scheduled to be heard on April 18, 2023 at 2:30 p.m.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
