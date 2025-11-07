Notice - JACK MARKS and CNSX MARKETS INC. and ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION, File No. 2025-11
News provided byOntario Securities Commission
Nov 07, 2025, 16:45 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - A case management hearing in the above-named matter is scheduled to be heard on November 11, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. by videoconference.
Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "View by Zoom" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
Subscribe to notices and other alerts from the Capital Markets Tribunal:
https://www.capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/news/subscribe
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free); [email protected]
Share this article