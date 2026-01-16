Notice - JACK MARKS and CNSX MARKETS INC. and ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION, File No. 2025-11
Jan 16, 2026, 12:44 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2026 /CNW/ - A case management hearing in the above-named matter is scheduled to be heard on January 20, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. EST by videoconference.
Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "View by Zoom" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
