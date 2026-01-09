Notice - INTERNET SCIENCES INC. and CNSX MARKETS INC. and ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION, File No. 2025-29

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter. 

A copy of the Order dated January 9, 2026 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

