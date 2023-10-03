Notice - HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. and NEXPOINT HOSPITALITY TRUST, File No. 2023-25

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - On October 3, 2023, the Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing pursuant to Section 127 of the Securities Act, R.S.O. 1990, c. S.5, to consider the Application filed by Highland Capital Management, L.P. dated October 2, 2023, requesting an order that postpones NexPoint Hospitality Trust's annual and special meeting of shareholders scheduled for October 12, 2023 and amends the related information circular, amongst other relief.

A preliminary attendance will be held on October 4, 2023 at 8:30 a.m.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated October 3, 2023 and the Application dated October 2, 2023 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

