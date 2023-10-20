Notice - HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. and NEXPOINT HOSPITALITY TRUST, File No. 2023-25
20 Oct, 2023, 15:48 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Applicant, Highland Capital Management, L.P. filed a Notice of Withdrawal in the above named matter.
A copy of the Notice of Withdrawal dated October 20, 2023 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
