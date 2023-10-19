Notice - GO-TO DEVELOPMENTS HOLDINGS INC., GO-TO SPADINA ADELAIDE SQUARE INC., FURTADO HOLDINGS INC., and OSCAR FURTADO, File No. 2022-8
Ontario Securities Commission
19 Oct, 2023, 17:44 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above named matter.
A copy of the Order dated October 19, 2023 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article