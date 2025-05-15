Notice - GO-TO DEVELOPMENTS HOLDINGS INC., GO-TO SPADINA ADELAIDE SQUARE INC., FURTADO HOLDINGS INC., and OSCAR FURTADO, File No. 2022-8
News provided byOntario Securities Commission
May 15, 2025, 11:21 ET
TORONTO, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - A case management hearing in the above-named matter is scheduled to be heard on June 12, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. by videoconference.
Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "View by Zoom" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
Subscribe to notices and other alerts from the Capital Markets Tribunal:
https://www.capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/news/subscribe
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article