Notice - GO-TO DEVELOPMENTS HOLDINGS INC., GO-TO SPADINA ADELAIDE SQUARE INC., FURTADO HOLDINGS INC., and OSCAR FURTADO, File No. 2022-8
20 Sep, 2023, 17:09 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ -Take notice that a motion for an adjournment of the hearing on the merits, confidentially of the motion hearing and motion record, and further disclosure brought by Oscar Furtado dated September 7, 2023, in the above-named matter is scheduled to be heard on October 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
