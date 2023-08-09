Notice - GO-TO DEVELOPMENTS HOLDINGS INC., GO-TO SPADINA ADELAIDE SQUARE INC., FURTADO HOLDINGS INC., and OSCAR FURTADO, File No. 2022-8

News provided by

Ontario Securities Commission

09 Aug, 2023, 17:56 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice of the following merits hearing date changes in the above-named matter:

(1)   the hearing dates on November 2 and 9, 2023 will not proceed as scheduled

(2)   additional hearing dates are scheduled for November 10 and 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

Organization Profile

Ontario Securities Commission