Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

STRIKE HOLDINGS INC., KM STRIKE MANAGEMENT INC., MICHAEL AONSO AND KEVIN CARMICHAEL

TORONTO, April 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued a Temporary Order pursuant to (Subsections 127(1) and 127(5)) in the above named matter.

A copy of the Temporary Order dated April 21, 2021 is available at www.osc.ca.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.osc.gov.on.ca

