Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Mar 18, 2021, 15:33 ET
BARDYA ZIAIAN, File No. 2020-34
TORONTO, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons and Decision in the above named matter.
A copy of the Reasons and Decision dated March 17, 2021 is available at www.osc.ca
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
